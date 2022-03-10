BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.21. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

