BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.21. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.97.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Income (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
