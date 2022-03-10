Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.97

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$59.97 and last traded at C$59.73, with a volume of 112730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEI.UN. Desjardins downgraded Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

