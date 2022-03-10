Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,685,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,766,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,521,578. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $332.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.