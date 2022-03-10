Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1,070.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Corning by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

