Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UNH traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $491.44. 2,829,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,910. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.67. The company has a market cap of $462.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $349.87 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.