Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 412 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $391.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,390,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

