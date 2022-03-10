Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 24.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 105,746 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $148.20. 1,782,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $131.86 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.