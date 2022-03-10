Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Decreased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,044.98. 12,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,852. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,393.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,370.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,726.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

