Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Booking by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $1,991.50 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,393.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,370.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,726.48.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

