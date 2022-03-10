Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $83.50 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

