Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

BSX stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

