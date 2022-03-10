BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 84,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,596. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,926 shares of company stock worth $5,332,847. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after buying an additional 370,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after buying an additional 111,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,767.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after buying an additional 783,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

