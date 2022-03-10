Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.25

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.37, with a volume of 1550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.
BRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brady by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Brady by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.
Brady Company Profile (NYSE:BRC)
Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.
