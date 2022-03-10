Brady Shirley Sells 3,624 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $140,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brady Shirley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colfax alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Brady Shirley sold 5,295 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $223,343.10.

NYSE:CFX opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.30. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.