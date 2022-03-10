Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “
Shares of BHR opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,045 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $3,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 735,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 537,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,605,000 after buying an additional 453,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
