BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives $15.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

BWAY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,787. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

