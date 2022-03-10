BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives $15.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
BWAY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,787. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.04.
BrainsWay Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
