Brambles Limited (BXB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15 on April 13th

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1506 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74.
Brambles Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.