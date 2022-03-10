Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.60

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 79.10 ($1.04), with a volume of 5884265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.90 ($1.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 117 ($1.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.58.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

