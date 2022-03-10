Bretten Gordon Von Buys 12,392 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bretten Gordon Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of Coty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60.

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 7,556,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,638,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,737,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Coty by 1,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 165,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 150,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,779 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Coty by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,526,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 785,375 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

