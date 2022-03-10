Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading 11.7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 184,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,658,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Specifically, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $10,296,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Provenire Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

