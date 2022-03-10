Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

BCO traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.01. 395,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Brink’s has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $84.30.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Brink’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Brink’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brink’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

