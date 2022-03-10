British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,048.50 ($39.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £69.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,809.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.