British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).
LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,048.50 ($39.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £69.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,809.86.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
Featured Articles
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.