Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,396,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.