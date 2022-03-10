Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,458 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,762 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.83. 132,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,384. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.33 million, a P/E ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

