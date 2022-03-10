Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.06. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lindsay by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNN opened at $144.10 on Monday. Lindsay has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $179.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

