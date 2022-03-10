Brokerages Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) to post $13.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.19 billion and the lowest is $12.99 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $50.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $56.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

