Brokerages Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Announce -$1.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will announce ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.97). Phreesia posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.79.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Phreesia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,754,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHR traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,893. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

