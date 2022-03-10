Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will post $99.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.24 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $360.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $362.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $512.46 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $8.70. 244,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $158.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 426,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

