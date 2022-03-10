Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price at C$2.36

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.31 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.51.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

