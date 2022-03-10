Brokerages Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) PT at $23.17

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

CLMT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 203,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,763. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

