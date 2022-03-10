Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) PT at $79.05

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

