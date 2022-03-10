Brokerages Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) PT at $87.00

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.00. 3,603,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,636,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

