Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target at $33.45

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYUF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS KEYUF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. Keyera has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

