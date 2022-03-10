Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) PT at $72.36

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MaxLinear by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.03. 1,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.