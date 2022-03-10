Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Price Target at C$24.00

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

NFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSE NFI traded down C$4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.99. 3,638,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,494. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 304.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.83. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$14.83 and a 12 month high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is 1,345.94%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$669,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413,254 shares in the company, valued at C$122,685,549.02. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 915,905 shares of company stock valued at $18,478,113.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

