Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) PT at C$71.85

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCI.B shares. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$68.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$64.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.42. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$56.00 and a 52-week high of C$70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$34.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

