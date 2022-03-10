Brokers Offer Predictions for AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.39.

TSE:ALA opened at C$28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.13. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$20.10 and a 12 month high of C$29.37. The stock has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

