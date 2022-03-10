Brokers Offer Predictions for Konica Minolta, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Konica Minolta in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on KNCAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
Konica Minolta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.
