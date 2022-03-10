Brokers Offer Predictions for Konica Minolta, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Konica Minolta in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KNCAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of KNCAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.98. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

