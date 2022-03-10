BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $25.66

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $39.96. BRP Group shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 2,276 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BRP Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after buying an additional 669,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after buying an additional 257,680 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,974,000 after buying an additional 273,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BRP Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,987,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

