BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.