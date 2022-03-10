BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

