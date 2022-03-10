C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

CCCC opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after buying an additional 248,775 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after buying an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after buying an additional 118,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after buying an additional 507,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 996,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

