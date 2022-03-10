Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.62.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.56. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $7,485,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

