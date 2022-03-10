Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

CGO stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

