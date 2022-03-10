Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.77

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.77 and traded as high as C$61.61. Calian Group shares last traded at C$60.50, with a volume of 120,676 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$718.60 million and a PE ratio of 51.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.81.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.3840109 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.75%.

Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

