California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of SI-BONE worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 10.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $746.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.