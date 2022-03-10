California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 28,206 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 515.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,111 shares of company stock worth $865,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $750.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

