California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,958 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of OneSpan worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OneSpan by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in OneSpan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in OneSpan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OneSpan by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $531.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.63. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $477,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,314. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

