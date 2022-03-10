Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.31.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,803 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 978,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

