Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.31.
Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.97.
About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
