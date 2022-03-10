Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.71). 23,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 149,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.70).

The firm has a market cap of £123.38 million and a P/E ratio of 33.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

In related news, insider Ann Cochrane Cook Wallace Budge sold 654,621 shares of Calnex Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.64), for a total transaction of £818,276.25 ($1,072,164.90).

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

