Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $162,000 Investment in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huttig Building Products by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

HBP opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $244.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $11.35.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

